State Govt told to 'get finger out' on short term rental rules

A map of Yamba showing the prevalence of short term rental properties in the town. Adam Hourigan

THE NSW Government must "get its finger out” and respond to the issues of short term rental accommodation in regional areas say Clarence Valley councillors.

At Tuesday's council meeting, councillors admitted the lack of a regulatory framework at a State Government level was a major reason the council had not defined a short term holiday rental in its Local Environment Plan.

The council voted to make the State Planning Minister as well as the local MP Chris Gulaptis aware of their frustration at the slow progress, while supporting the preliminary work of a State Government committee investigating the problem.

The growth of short term holiday rentals in the Valley has posed problems for the council for more than a year.

During 2017 a residents group threatened the council with with legal action if it attempted to recognise short term holiday rentals in its LEP, while tourism businesses claim the practice is necessary for a tourism-dominated economy like the Clarence Valley.

The conflict between residents alarmed at thought of "party houses” turning up in their street and tourism operators frightened of scaring away potential visitors informed debate at Tuesday's meeting.

Cr Greg Clancy went into bat for residents, seeking to amend last week's committee decision by restricting the maximum number of bedrooms for a short term rental from four to two and open up the possibilities of taking legal action for non-compliance.

His proposal alarmed some councillors.

Cr Andrew Baker feared this could lead to potential legal action against 300 to 400 properties if the amendment succeeded.

He said the real problem was technology allowing property owners to open up homes for short term rentals had moved faster than the rules and regulations.

"I'd encourage the Minister for Planning and the local member get on with it and give us the instructions we're looking for,” Cr Baker said.

"All we're trying to do is trying to make an interim decision while waiting for State planning to do something about it.”

Cr Debrah Novak backed Cr Clancy, saying the council was between a rock and hard place on this issue.

She said since 2011 people had been creating short term accommodation both legally and illegally.

"We need to demonstrate leadership,” she said. "We have a set of rules and we need to encourage people to follow those rule.

"If not, we look no better than hyprocrites.”

Cr Karen Toms said there was no black and white in this matter.

She said this sort of practice had been going on since she was a girl.

"Most of the time it goes on with no problem, but I'm not saying this makes it OK,” she said.

"Our LEP makes short term accommodation not permissible in that zone (R2). I wish we done our one zones when we did our LEP in 2011 and we wouldn't have this issue.”

The council voted down Cr Clancy's amendment and returned to the original recommendation on a foreshadowed motion from Cr Richie Williamson, which councillors supported 7-2.