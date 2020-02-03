State kicks in for Burn Free

Headspace Grafton Community Engagement Officer Mark McGrath, Manager Jason Grimes & Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis have a bit of fun in front of the wall that be the centrepiece for mural with South Grafton artist and Flow Space Gallery owner and curator on the day, Kade Valja (sitting). Photo: Debbie Newton

"A TERRIFIC idea, well worth Government support," was Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis's spontaneous reaction when approached by local Headspace Grafton representatives Jason Grimes and Mark McGrath late last year with an innovative proposal to honour and commemorate Clarence Valley people affected by the recent bushfires.

A collaboration between Headspace Grafton and South Grafton artist and owner of Flow Space Gallery, Kade Valja, the 'Burn Free' project involves the creation of a mural and public art space by local artists with the active participation of local people, especially young people.

"The idea behind the project is to help promote social and community recovery and I applaud Headspace Grafton for recognising the need to reach out to young people who have been impacted by the fires," Mr Gulaptis said.

"We all cope with trauma in different ways and young people may not always be able to express how they feel in the same direct way as adults do, so this is an opportunity for them to share their stories and express themselves freely in a positive way.

"They needed $6100 for artists' fees and materials required for the mural such as paint, pine for framing and marine ply."

"Fortunately I was able to secure this funding rapidly from the NSW Government which is very attentive to the needs of bushfire affected communities like ours."

Mr Gulaptis said the money comes from both the NSW Department of Health and DPI's Drought Resilience Fund.

Local Artists Jimmy Wags, Scotty Adams, Jaz Grady, Kade Valja, Matthew Price and Julianne Gosper will get to work together on the morning on Friday February 7. The public are invited to join them for the finishing touches from 3.00pm when they will also have the opportunity to leave their own creative touches on the mural.

"This is sure to become a very special Clarence Valley iconic and historic work of art and serve as a monument of a resilient community," Mr Gulaptis concluded.