Walters: Milf will be ‘explosive’

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has blasted suggestions Anthony Milford is out of form, and has given the Maroons dynamo a licence to thrill in the Origin opener.

Billy Slater's withdrawal with a hamstring complaint has opened the door for Milford, who will start off the bench as Queensland's speedy super-sub before 85,000 fans in Game One at the MCG.

There is a sentiment Milford is lucky to win a Maroons recall after a patchy season at the Broncos, where the highest-paid player in the club's history has struggled to deliver on his $1 million price tag.

But Walters, who first mentored Milford at the Broncos in 2015, backed the 23-year-old to handle a Mr Fixit role and has given him the green light to attack NSW at any opportunity.

"I disagree with him not being that good this season," Walters said.

"The Broncos have struggled as a group, but I've seen some great touches from 'Milf', particularly the last couple of weeks, where Anthony can do special things on a field.

"Our whole philosophy around Milf is for him to get the ball and let him run - that is his go-to play.

"When he gets on for Queensland, that's what we want him doing, just challenging the Blues anywhere with his explosive running."

One good game could turn Milf’s season around. (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Exactly 12 months ago, Milford graduated to the Origin ranks, making his debut at five-eighth after champion pivot Johnathan Thurston was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The quick-stepping Milford looked dangerous early, but suffered a head knock in the second half and failed to finish in Queensland's nightmare 28-4 loss at Suncorp Stadium in Origin I.

Now, amid one of the most tumultuous build-ups in Origin history, Milford gets another chance to vindicate Walters' faith by terrorising the Blues in his second game for Queensland.

"Milford will be like all our No.14s," Walters said. "I have a lot of faith in him, as does the rest of the team.

"He can do some things on a footy field that not a lot of players can do. At this level that's very important. Depending on the situation of the game and what the scoreline is, that's how we will bring Anthony into the game.

"He is so dangerous with the ball. We have a great relationship, Anthony and myself, and we need him when required to bring those special qualities that only he can.

"His first Origin … he will admit was disappointing for him. But the second time around, I hope he gets the opportunity to show his class at this level."

LIVE stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. Get your free two-week Foxtel Now trial and start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >