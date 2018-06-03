Maroons get jump on NSW as refs fly into camp

THE Maroons have ramped-up the Origin mind games after receiving the help of NRL referees to give them a disciplinary edge over NSW in the series opener this Wednesday night.

For the first time in Origin's 38-year history, NRL whistleblowers flew into Camp Maroon as Queensland look to avoid being caned in the penalty count in Game One at the MCG.

The Maroons held a physical opposed session on Sunday against a fired-up Queensland under-18s side under the control of leading NRL referee Alan Shortall.

Shortall, a veteran of 229 NRL games, was joined by NRL refereeing rookie Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski in a move that is sure to raise the eyebrows of rival NSW coach Brad Fittler.

Fittler has enlisted the help of Penrith Panthers referees coach and former first-grade whistleblower Luke Phillips, but, unlike Shortall, the ex-Roosters fullback no longer has official ties to the NRL.

NRL referee Alan Shortall joins the session as the Queensland Origin team hold an opposed session at Sanctuary Cove. Picture: Adam Head

Phillips recently blasted the NRL's refereeing crackdown and there are fears the spate of penalties seen in the NRL competition this season could ruin the code's showpiece event before 80,000 fans at the MCG.

Shortall penalised the Maroons early in the session for a play-the-ball infringement. Before the session, Queensland coach Kevin Walters spoke to the referees about his concerns over NSW "crowding" the ruck in Origin I.

NRL referee Alan Shortall (green) in camp with the Maroons. Picture: Adam Head

Walters is determined for Queensland not to lose Origin I through acts of ill-discipline and halfback Ben Hunt said Maroons players benefited from the presence of NRL officials.

"It was really good," he said.

"Whenever you can get them into training and pick up on the things you aren't doing right at training, it helps you going into the game.

"The refs pulled us up on a few things today."

Ben Hunt (centre) takes a drink during Queensland’s opposed session.

Asked if he is worried a spate of penalties could ruin the Origin spectacle, Hunt said: "It's not so much of a concern, it's nothing we can control. As long as the refs are consistent and doing their job, we just have to play our game.

"It (penalties given at training today) was the same thing that has been happening in the NRL this year - staying on side and no silly things in the ruck.

"Just the general penalties that have been going on in the NRL this year."

The Queensland under-18s relished the opportunity to have a crack at the senior Maroons in an opposed session that had intensity.

Gavin Cooper, Jarrod Wallace and Josh McGuire all committed early knock-ons before Queensland teenager David Fifita stunned the senior side by kicking out of a Cameron Munster tackle to score the opening try.

Billy Slater during the Queensland opposed session.

"The young boys were really good," Hunt said. "They gave us a surprise, they came out pretty fired up the boys, they had some big fellas in their team and they will have a big game on Wednesday."

Hunt is confident he can fire for the Maroons in his Origin starting debut after being cleared of a corked thigh.

"The physio said it's all sweet now," he said.

"It's just a cork and it's completely gone now, he said there's no chance of it happening unless I get another hit on it, but that can happen anywhere.

"I've done a lot of kicking so it's all good.

"At the start of the week you are a bit nervous. When I get out there I will concentrate on what I can bring to the team."