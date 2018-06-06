Menu
James Tedesco celebrates after the opening try for NSW. (Michael Klein)
Rugby League

NSW have the edge in Origin opener

by Dean Ritchie at the MCG
6th Jun 2018 9:18 PM
NSW drew first blood in State of Origin, with James Tedescoâ€™s try opening the scoring for the Blues in a tense and tightly contested battle at the MCG.

James Maloney got the firstly points on the board as NSW elected to take the two, which was the difference at the break.

Queensland fought back hard after Tedescoâ€™s try, with captain Greg Inglis providing the inspiration with a huge hit on Tom Tom Trbojevic.

Valentine Holmes snatching a wayward James Maloney pass for a 90m breakaway try, which reignited the Maroons.

The score was 8-6 at half-time.

 

More to come.

