Welcome to State of Origin, Kalyn

WELCOME to State of Origin.

That was the message for Kalyn Ponga from Queensland selectors on Monday, as the Maroons handed the young sensation a licence to thrill.

The 20-year-old Newcastle fullback will make his highly anticipated Origin debut on Sunday at ANZ Stadium, after weeks of Maroons greats, critics and fans calling for his inclusion in the Queensland side.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters named an 18-man squad but confirmed Ponga would be included on the bench as the team's utility, following the loss of Michael Morgan to a torn bicep.

It will be a huge baptism for the thrilling talent.

But Queensland selector Gene Miles encouraged Ponga to not let the excitement faze him but to embrace the experience.

"Don't be overawed by it, get in there, get a touch of the ball, get hit a couple of times and welcome to State of Origin footy," Miles said of his expectations of Ponga.

"Everyone's been talking about him and he's remained very level-headed and feet firmly on the ground. His time has come.

"He's been knocking on the door. We said before Game One that he'd be involved in the series at some stage and that stage is right now."

Queensland must be wary of over-expectation. (Adam Head)

Ponga has made an irresistible case to Queensland selectors with his form this season, in what is his first year with Newcastle.

Born in Western Australia and of Maori descent, Ponga spent most of his childhood growing up in Mount Isa and Mackay and has long been hyped as a star of the future.

He is viewed as a long-term player for the Queensland team but Miles said there was no concrete plan at the moment around how they would inject Ponga into the game.

"The game will dictate where Kalyn plays and how long Kalyn will play," he said.

"Let's just hope we see the best of the kid when he does get unleashed out there.

"In attack, if there are some slow guys out there fatiguing, that's obviously where he can really shine for us.

The Knights youngster has been irrepressible. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

"If we have an unfortunate incident with one of our inside backs or hooker or so forth, he's the man. He'll have to muscle up and do everything a 14 player does.

"We don't want to put that much pressure on him, but he deserves his spot.

"All we want him to do is get out there and do his job. If he can weave a bit of magic, great."

Ponga's inclusion in the 18-man squad saw Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford dropped from the team.

Milford came into the side in Game One when Morgan was moved off the bench to replace Billy Slater (hamstring) at fullback, despite Ponga also being in contention.

It is understood however that the reason they opted with Milford In Origin I was because halfback Ben Hunt was also struggling with a corked thigh, but Walters said they had gone for form ahead of Game Two.

Will the Blues prepare for Ponga? (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

"(It was) purely on form," Walters said of the swap between Milford and Ponga.

"I don't think Anthony got lost in (Origin I), I thought he was quite good for us.

"For Kalyn it's a great opportunity for him. I think he'll be a long-term player for us and we're very grateful we've got him into the side this time around.

"We expect him to do his job for Queensland on Sunday."

LIVE stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. Get your free two-week Foxtel Now trial and start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >