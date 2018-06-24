Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

State of Origin game 1
Rugby League

State of Origin game 2: Everything you need to know

24th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

QUEENSLAND will be looking to level the series in State of Origin Game 2 in Sydney on Sunday, June 24. The match at ANZ Stadium will kick off at 7.40pm.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.14 to win the game and the 2018 series. Queensland are underdogs at $6.

Greg Inglis and Tom Trbojevic battle in Origin 1. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Greg Inglis and Tom Trbojevic battle in Origin 1. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

ORIGIN TEAMS

QLD: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Kalyn Ponga, 15 Josh Papalii, 16 Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow, 18 Tim Glasby

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack de Belin. Interchange: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey.

Related Items

Show More
blues editors picks maroons new south wales nrl queensland state of origin 2018
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

    LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

    Rugby League NSW want to take the referees out of the equation in Sunday’s State of Origin game, declaring their intention to dominate the ruck with their up-tempo style.

    • 24th Jun 2018 3:30 PM
    Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    premium_icon Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    News RMS bow to media pressure to make village safe, but is it too late?

    July Carnival Countdown: 2001

    July Carnival Countdown: 2001

    Horses It might be a familiar face in the fashions today

    Elderly man airlifted to hospital

    Elderly man airlifted to hospital

    News Man airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital

    Local Partners