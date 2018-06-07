Chambers cops ban for raised knee on Cook

Will Chambers of the Maroons has been charged for a knee on Damien Cook.

Will Chambers of the Maroons has been charged for a knee on Damien Cook.

MELBOURNE centre Will Chambers will miss Sunday's NRL clash with Brisbane after copping a one-game ban for dangerous contact during State of Origin I.

Chambers opted not to contest the grade one citing, meaning he will have only 20 carryover points instead of the 90 he would have had with an early guilty plea.

The Queensland star was charged for a second-half incident in which he looked to have raised his knee when tackled by NSW hooker Damien Cook.

Cook required medical attention before resuming play.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold said Cook pulled up "a bit sore" after his busy State of Origin debut, during which the NSW hooker required medical attention after copping the knee from Chambers.

But he believes the 26-year-old does not require a scan and says Cook will fly straight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast along with skipper Greg Inglis, Dane Gagai and Angus Crichton on the chance the quartet can back up for Friday night's clash with the Titans.

"I spoke to Damien this morning, he's fine," Seibold said on Thursday.

"He pulled up a bit sore - I think he made over 50 tackles - but there's no dramas with any injuries for any of the boys which is pleasing to hear.

"They're going to fly direct to the Gold Coast so we'll meet with them this afternoon and get our medical staff to assess them and make some decisions around whether they play or not later on this evening.

"We prepared all week as if they're not playing, that's been our focus."