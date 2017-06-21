22°
Sport

STATE OF ORIGIN 2017: Maroons snatch victory from Blues

Fox Sports | 21st Jun 2017 10:05 PM Updated: 10:05 PM
AAP

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND fought back after a Blues first-half blitz to grab an incredible victory in State of Origin II and level the series at 1-1.

The Blues scored three tries in 13 minutes to take a 16-6 lead into halftime and the Maroons' ageing side looked bereft of ideas on how to stem the flow.

But a try to Dane Gagai in the 52nd minute - his sixth in six Origins - cut the margin to four points and he crossed again to level scores with four minuttes to play.

Johnathan Thurston, wildly booed by the home crowd, nailed the kick from five metres in from touch on the right.

Valentine Holmes finished off a spectacular Queensland try for first blood but the lead lasted just five minutes.

The try went to the bunker with replays showing Holmes perilously close to the touchline as he got airborne to score.

Johnathan Thurston, returning after injury, potted the conversion from the sideline.

In the 14th minute Hayne finished off a backline move for his 11th Origin try - equalling the record from Michael O'Connor.

Then after 24 minutes James Maloney created a try for Brett Morris and two minutes later Mitchell Pearce danced through the centre of the park to extend the lead.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks rugby league state of origin

Sharon Edwards' husband extradited on murder charge

Sharon Edwards' husband extradited on murder charge

A BRISBANE magistrate has ordered the extradition of murder accused Grafton man John Wallace Edwards.

20 community spaces available for hire

Members of the Grafton Bridge Club get into the Bridge for Brains Challenge at the South Services Club.

If you're looking to hold a gathering, here's some places

#20: Winter racing institution is born

PIONEERS: Clarence River Jockey Club officials of 1909 who revived plans for the first ever Grafton Cup race.

The DEX counts down the July Carnival's top 20 moments of all time.

11 things you might not know about the June Solstice

SHORTEST DAY: Although today has the least number of daylight hours, it won't be the earliest sunset of the year.

Surprising facts about the shortest day of the year.

Local Partners

Headspace confirmed to take over community building

Headpace has confirmed they will take over the Grafton Community Cetnre

Grafton through the lens of photography student

ON THE TRACKS: The train is standing out more with the gate a bit blurred out.

Budding photographer Jennifer Williams spent a week at the DEX

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend, what could possibly go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

Entry Level Opportunity In Junction Hill

5 Mossberry Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This delightful property is going to be a perfect opportunity for those looking to enter the Junction Hill market or to expand their investment portfolio. Situated...

Home To Fit Your Needs

126 Villiers Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Watch the world pass you by whilst enjoying a cuppa from the sunny front porch. This home is set back from the street on a low maintenance level block. Offering...

Ticks All The Boxes

4 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 AUCTION

4 North Meadow Drive is a property you should have on your radar, irrespective of your intentions, whether it be a First Home Owner, Investor or Owner...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

When Space Matters

25 The Mainbrace, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $499,000

This very large low maintenance brick and tile family home is in a sought after part of Yamba, located opposite waterfront properties. The home comprises of 4...

Solid Home at an Entry Level Price!

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

This three bedroom, one bathroom home is suitable for everyone from first home buyers and investors to the downsizing families. Located within close proximity to...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 459,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Be First, Westlawn Winner!

39 Jackschon Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 5 SALE

Located in the highly sought after suburb of Westlawn, this property is close to schools, public transport and sporting facilities. 39 Jackschon Avenue is an ideal...

Prime Industrial Property

12 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 $850,000

Held in the same ownership since new, the opportunity now presents itself for new owners to secure this prime piece of industrial property in the heart of Yamba's...

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

6 properties to rent that won't break the bank

Check out these cheap rentals around Grafton

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The Daily Examiner building sells after auction

Ford and Dougherty staff Martin Pearce, Hannah Carter, Renai Williams and Mackenzie Harrison on the phone at the auction of the Daily Examiner building, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton on Saturday, June 17.

Business as usual for office staff

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!