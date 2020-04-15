State stumps up cash for forestry fencing

Wendy Pannach talks to a primary producers forum about her campaign to change the Dividing Fences Act.

RURAL landholders who faced huge fencing costs because they backed onto crown land will receive a welcome financial boost.

This week the State Government announced a $209 million program to help cover the cost replacing boundary fences shared with public lands after significant pressure from rural landholders.

The issue had been championed by Rappville resident Wendy Pannach, who pressed the Government over a controversial exemption under the NSW Dividing Fences Act which enabled Forestry Corporation to avoid sharing the costs.

While Ms Pannach could see the positive in the grants she would still like to see a change to the Act to ensure Forestry Corporation paid its fair share.

“It was not quite what I was after but it is better than nothing,” she said.

“For me it doesn’t address the central issue that if the bushfires hadn’t gone nationwide we would still be on our own and with the next bushfire we will still be on our own.”

“There is still no guarantee of sharing the cost of boundary fencing when you border crown land.

While the legislation remains unchanged, the ‘Supporting our Neighbours’ project will enable rural landholders to access grants of up to $5000 per kilometre of fencing adjoining public land.

The money will come from the Government’s $2.3 billion COVID-19 stimulus package.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall acknowledged the significance of the issue and said the grants would be issued retrospectively to help cover costs already incurred.

“We will have dedicated boundary fence co-ordinators working with farmers to identify their needs and negotiate with the public land managers to ensure money gets into farmers’ pockets as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’re encouraging landholders to use this opportunity to upgrade their fencing bordering public lands and use fire resilient materials wherever possible.

“Landholders who have already started rebuilding can still receive a backdated payment.”

The program is open to owners of rural holdings, including Aboriginal Land Councils, located in disaster declared areas who had fencing destroyed or damaged in the 2019/20 bushfires.

Crown lands include national parks, Forestry Corporation land, travelling stock reserves, crown reserves, tenured roads and leases, and roads managed by RMS or local government.

Landowners can apply by calling 1300 778 080 or registering via www.lls.nsw.gov.au.