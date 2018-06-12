State teacher thrown from private school meeting

A TEACHER from a Brisbane public school was forcibly removed from a meeting of Kimberley College's "company members".

The meeting at Calvary Family Church on Chatswood Rd, convened last Friday and advertised on the school's Facebook page, was attended by hundreds of people on Monday night.

In a bizarre move, two women were marking off registered names on a clipboard while security guards monitored those walking in.

Principal Paul Thomson's Daughter Amy Ferguson, who until recently was overseeing the school's finances, was also seen inside.

Mr Thomson also attended, despite comments on the school's Facebook page saying he wouldn't.

The Courier-Mail was denied entry.

The teacher who was escorted out, from a public school south of Brisbane, said he was interested in the school's situation and had registered using a fake name.

He told The Courier-Mail that he had been eager to hear what was happening within the school community.

Kimberley College principal Paul Thomson.

"I didn't get an answer when I asked why (I was escorted out)," he said.

"My name was on the list.

"It's absolutely bizarre how they're carrying on."

In a programme that was handed out to those attending, numerous people were scheduled to speak including Amy Ferguson, who was listed to speak on behalf of the Thomson and Ferguson family.

Parents gather outside Kimberley College’s ‘company member’ meeting on Monday night. Picture: mage AAP/Steve Pohlner

After approaching parents outside the building, a security officer told The Courier-Mail that parents could not be asked questions.

"It doesn't matter (that it's public property)," he said.

"You're invading their privacy."

It comes after the paper reported that forensic accountants GT Advisory and Consulting had launched a review into the Carbrook school's finances.

Mr Thomson, along with his with wife Jennifer, daughter Amy and her husband Kevin Ferguson, and other daughter Debbie Horn have been suspended indefinitely pending the review.