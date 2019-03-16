State titles rev into action at Grafton

SPEEDWAY: Tonight is the biggest race meeting of the season for Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, with no fewer than three blue-ribbon events on the program, including the NSW Modlite Title, the rerun of the NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title and the V8 Dirt Modified Rumble.

Not only will Saturday night's schedule be headlined by these three major events, a number of national and state title champions will also be in attendance, bolstering what will no doubt be an action-packed night of racing.

Leading the charge in the NSW Modlite Title, Victorian champion Klinton Hancey will bring an exciting edge to the event as he attempts to defend his NSW Title, with the versatile racer also potentially running double duties in the V8 Dirt Modified Rumble, having claimed an upset victory in the Queensland V8 Dirt Modified Title earlier this season.

After last month's NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title was cancelled midway through due to inclement weather, the junior drivers are eager to return to the track to contest Saturday night's rerun.

Topping the points after the qualifying heat races and due to start the feature race from pole position before it was called to halt, Queensland visitor Erik Wallace will be hoping for a repeat of his results, while NSW-based Brims brothers Hayden and Zac, along with a host of other genuine contenders, will be looking to hinder his chances this time around.

The V8 Dirt Modified Rumble will be headlined by current and four-time Australian champion Kevin Britten, who is a sensational addition to what will be a formidable field of drivers. While he won't be easy to beat, he won't have it all his own way, with several other drivers sure to challenge him.

In addition to Hancey, local driver Andrew Firth is somewhat of an expert around the Grafton track, having picked up a pair of feature-race wins earlier in the season while Corbett brothers Chris and Dale are also likely to fare well.

Completing the support program will be RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans and RSA Fender Benders.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school-aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) free.

Gates for Saturday night's race meeting will open at 3pm, with racing to commence at 5.30pm.

Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground.