PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says the State Government will find out whether it needs to legislate to enact the pay rise freeze for public servants.

"As I said very clearly it's (pay rises) on hold and that's the end of the story," she said.

Pressed further on whether the Government would need to legislate, the Premier said, "We'll find out about that but what I said very clearly is I've asked Minister Grace and the Deputy Premier to continue discussions with the unions and they are doing that and I thank them for their co-operation during this time."

Unions were outraged after Ms Palaszczuk made the sudden announcement on breakfast television earlier this month.

All pay rises for public servants, including frontline workers, will be frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile union heavyweight Gary Bullock has taken a swipe at the AWU after it singled out Jackie Trad, Steven Miles and Grace Grace in a Facebook post about the freeze.

The AWU has also slammed the Premier in recent days.

In his comment Mr Bullock, who is United Voice's secretary, wrote: "These are very trying times and I find it ironic the AWU isn't trying to work with the Labor Government to get a solution.

"The Government who reinstated thousands of frontline workers a lot of them health workers and AWU members. It is also puzzling why these three ministers have been singled out.

"The AWU has two out of four members of CBRC which will make this decision."

AWU Queensland secretary Steve Baker told The Courier-Mail: "When people make these comments, they're actually criticising the very same frontline workers that the broader community is doing so much to support and that any real union leader would be sticking by.

"We'll never apologise for standing up for the brave, dedicated frontline healthcare workers proving themselves to be absolute heroes during this incredibly challenging time.".

Originally published as State weighs pay freeze options as unions come to blows