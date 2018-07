THE Queensland Government's pursuit of alleged proceeds of corruption from former Ipswich council CEO Carl Wulff is continuing.

The government is chasing Mr Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge for more than $214,000 it claims was gained through "illegal activity”.

Mr Wulff and Ms Oxenbridge intend to defend the charges.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday. It will return to court at a date to be fixed. -NewsRegional