Stats line up for small spellers

WITH every set of statistics comes data that can be considered outside the normal range, and the NAPLAN results are no different.

And while the average score of more than 100 students in a year cannot be directly compared to a class of less than 10, when the statistics line up for a small year group to create a outrageously high set of numbers, the students involved are proud of their results.

Last year, five Year 3 students at Tucabia Public combined to create an average score of 469, more than 103 points above schools of similar socio-economic rank, and 49 points above the national average.

And while principal Heath Simpson acknowledges the small sample size of the group, he said their school has continued to build on a sold base of grounding the basics.

"We're an early action success school, so we get additional help within the classrooms that's allowing to target all of our kids individually and cater for their needs,” he said.

"That allows the students to grow on an individual set of goals.”

Mr Simpson said that discussions over quality text talked about not just what was in the text, but how it was done within those texts.

"We have a big focus on quality reading, and that's inspiring kids to read themselves. It's promoted within the classroom and the kids here just love reading,” he said.

"I've only been here a couple of years, but it was something that was already here and I'm passionate about, and from quality reading comes the good results.”

For Lucy Stewart, who was one of last year's NAPLAN students, she said she had always been a good speller, and read lots of books.

"I've got lots of books at home,” she said.

"I liked reading some of the Roald Dahl books last year.”

Tucabia Public scored above the national average in all Year 3 subjects, and Yamba Public School scored high results, with their Year 5 cohort above the national average in all subjects.