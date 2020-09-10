WET AND WILD: How about all that rain, hey?

Get out there and splash around in the rain. NOW!

Get out there and splash around in the rain. NOW!

HOW about that rain, hey?

When this inevitable question comes up several times today, thanks to the Bureau of Meteorology you can be primed and ready to throw some quickfire stats back at your friends and that stranger next to you in line at the bakery.

Just make sure you add the caveat - rainfall as at 6am this morning.

Of course the winner of the regional wet weather competition was Dorrigo, the mountaintop town registering a full 20mm from 9am yesterday, closely followed by Bellingen (Crystal Creek) on 19mm.

It was an impressive showing from two towns which have been well known for their rain-generation, with Bellingen in particular known for overdoing it to the point of inundating the only town bridge across the Bellinger river.

Running in a distant third was one of the Clarence Valley's top performers, Pillar Valley, which really turned it on to get 11mm.

While the area affectionately known as 'P-Valli' will be encouraged by the placing, it will have to do a lot more to be considered among the pantheon of moist masters.

The regional centres will be bitterly disappointed with their efforts, with Coffs Harbour (Gundagai St) registering just 6mm and Grafton (Research Station) managing a pitiful 1.2mm.

It was only marginally better for the cult favourite South Grafton (Landfill) which managed 2mm.

Back in Coffs Harbour, the town spoiled for choice in rainfall gauges, most were up around the six or seven millimetre mark with the best of the bunch being Loaders Lane with 8mm.

And if you really want to one-up your rain-loving buddies throw Yarrowitch (Rushbrook) into the mix. The area west of Port Macquarie managed 36mm.