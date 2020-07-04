Statues of limitations in the ‘free’ world

Captain Cook Statue Attacked by BLM Protestors: At some stage over night, its unclear when, Its believed that Black Lives Matters Protestors have once again targeted the Captain Cook Statue in Hyde Park this time placing a BLM poster on the statue. Its believed that Police are looking for offenders but its unknown if anyone has been arrested over the incident. I only found this scant information

THIS whole business of knocking down statues. What's going on?

Where do those greenie, left wing, tree-hugging, whale-loving, socialist, NIMBY, girlie squat protesters get off? Sorry about the girlie bit, but clearly women are not important enough to be remembered thus.

Wine somelier and satirical commentator Max Crus writes Grape Expectations, published every Saturday in The Daily Examiner.

Seriously, if the western world (or eastern world) wants a statue to celebrate a bloke (no women allowed remember) who bought a bunch of African natives and sold them at a profit so he could do things like build a big house, a big factory with a labour force of small children and a railroad to get to his beach house in summer, why not?

It's a free world, unless you're a slave, and that's exactly the sort of thing a civilised world likes to celebrate and memorialise.

It reveres capitalism as well as constantly reminds those who should be grateful for a job (even if they were stolen from their homeland, put in chains and forced to do it) who is really in charge.

A statue to a bloke like that is a pillar for little kiddies, when they knock off from their job down the pits, to one day aspire.

So what if Clive of India looted and pillaged that country for 400 years until it was threadbare and the country destitute? They gave it back when they were finished didn't they?

What could Russia have achieved without Stalin? A moot point perhaps, no better illustrated than the removal and subsequent replacement of his statues over the years.

Yes, like the great Russian leader, who didn't really kill too many people and surely made Russia the great country it is today, our Rhodeses and Churchills and Clives and Couttses, will surely come back into favour and flavour, and we'll just have to put up new statues.

However all this is irrelevant, the real question we should be asking ourselves is why are there statues of John Howard and Tony Abbott to knock down in the first place?

Did they commission their own?

Where are the statues of James Busby or Len Evans?

Monkey Place Creek Rosé 2020, $20. How fresh can you get? Delightful al fresco fare with the bite of a freezing sunny afternoon that needs no ice bucket if you can handle the cold. 9/10.

Mount Eyre Vineyards Hunter Valley Three Ponds Shiraz 2019, $30. Maybe because it's so young, maybe because it's Hunter Shiraz, this has interesting characters that many wouldn't pick as shiraz. Great gear to awaken the taste buds. 9.4/10.

Taltarni Moonambel Vineyards(Pyrenees) Reserve Shiraz Cabernet 2018, $75 (Bottle No.04083). All the richness and glorious warmth of Pyrenees red wine complete with a bottle number and a pricey tag, what more could you ask for? Well how about a crack at its big brother? 9.4/10.

The Patron Taltarni Australia, $120. Yep, that's all it says on the front label which is more like a plaque and you wouldn't be defacing this one either. Maybe put it up on your front fence as a tribute? Btw it's shiraz cab from 2016. 9.6/10.

Hanging Rock Macedon NV Brut Cuvée XVII, $50. Wonder how many people apart from Italians and movie buffs know their Roman numerals these days? I learned the truth at 17...9.4/10.

Hanging Rock Victoria Picnic Brut Chardonnay Pinot Noir NV, $25. Who could resist such a thing if you have a picnic coming up and what a great talking point for a first date? More sophisticated than the name suggests so that should quell any clash of humour senses. 9.3/10.