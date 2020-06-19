Status quo to stay for rural rd

The section of Black Swan Rd council staff say should be closed and sold to an adjacent landowner.

The section of Black Swan Rd council staff say should be closed and sold to an adjacent landowner.

CLARENCE Valley councillors have resisted an staff call to sell off a section of unformed road near Coutts Crossing, which residents claim gives them emergency access to their properties.

Council staff recommended the closure of a section of Black Swan Dr adjacent to Lot 185 DP752810 and Lot 2 DP244349 and to sell the land to the owner of those lots in turn classifying the site as operational land.

The potential owner has made the application to council because of dust and noise issues from road users, including people accessing a nearby sawmill. There were also security and safety concerns.

Council’s open spaces and facilities manager Peter Birch told councillors the road was unformed and not maintained for that reason.

He said closing the road would stop people using a road that was not suitable in times of emergency and not create a further burden on ratepayers.

But Cr Karen Toms was more convinced by the submissions from local users and moved the opposite of the report recommendation.

“After reading the submissions – I notice there is quite a lot from the person who actually contacted council – … but there are a lot of objections from people who live around that area and have used that road,” she said.

“One was 40 years, another was 20 years as an access.

“I have a great deal of trouble trying to reconcile the fact that now all of a sudden we’re concerned about our liability to a road a that’s been our road for all that time.”

She said if was the users and not council who maintained the road, so she did not think it fair council would sell it to benefit one land owner.

“But we haven’t done any work on that road. We don’t take care of that road.

“In fact the residents that have been taking care of that road.

“So it doesn’t sit well with me that we are going to close it off, sell the road to a landowner and stop the use by everybody else of that road.”

Cr Toms said the road looked “boggy” and allegations of mill workers using the road needed to be addressed.

“But I’m just prepared to close off the road to benefit one landowner and take access away from others.”

Cr Toms was also concerned residents’ said floodwater affected their property for much longer than the few hours suggested in the report to council.

“I’ve been told some people couldn’t get out for three days and one of them was a nurse,” Cr Toms said.

Cr Arthur Lysaught supported the staff recommendation. He said that in a workshop councillors were informed the proposed owner of the land would grant right of way to residents during emergencies.

But other councillors said this needed to be formalised.

“I believe the status quo should remain until the legal issue of a right of way has been resolved to the satisfaction of council officers and all parties,” said Cr Peter Ellem.

Cr Jason Kingsley said the state of the road made it a liability to council and the reported high traffic use of it should be monitored.

But he said compromise was needed when there were flood or fire emergencies.

He hoped by next week’s council meeting a right of way agreement could be formalised.

The committee voted 4-1 to recommend against closing the road.