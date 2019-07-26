Chocolate factory on the cards for Northern Rivers

ANSWERING the dreams of chocolate lovers, Northern Rivers residents could one day watch how "the world's best chocolate" is made in their backyard, with a new chocolate factory slated for Byron Bay.

The company behind the addictive chocolate-coated coffee beans, Byron Bay Chocolate Co. has hopes to expand their factory five-fold and run a cafe and retail space.

The company has resided in a small factory on Ewingsdale Rd since 1980, but purchased the Equestrian Centre on 246 Woodford Ln with hopes to move the manufacturing business to allow for expansion.

Owner David O'Connor lodged a development application with Byron Shire Council for change of use from equestrian centre to chocolate manufacturer (rural industry) with ancillary retail premises and cafe at a cost of $518,000.

Mr O'Connor said the company hopes to expand but are limited on the current site because it's been rezoned residential.

David, Carole , and Darren O'Connor love the fact that the Byron Bay Chocolate Co. is a family run business. Marc Stapelberg

"It's a family affair that's gone from strength to strength, and we're happy to make the world's best chocolates," he said.

"We intend to put a coffee shop in my factory because we get a lot of new products that we want to test on the market and this is a great way of testing it. You can do small runs and test it with people that want to come out and see how chocolate is made.

"We will have a viewing chamber so people can see the different things being made ... and have a coffee at the same time."

He said the company also intended expand into different product lines.

"It will be a big asset to the area when we build it so people can see how these sort of things are manufactured today. Not only chocolate but lots of other confectionery and other food.

"We intend to release a lot more different types of products and we will expand into the export market."

Mr O'Connor said the brand had only breached the international market in "a very small way", which he put down to current factory limitations.

He said the new site fits the bill - with enough space to move his factory into, and for the 10 staff and parking.

The "family show" started with David and his wife Carol, and grew to include their son and two daughters, as well as other family members and five others.

"I started Byron Bay Chocolate Co. because I think there was a need in Byron Shire to coat the local macadamias in the area and the local coffee beans, and then a bit further afield there's ginger and there's peanuts and there's almonds, and all sorts of local produce produced around the Australian east coast," Mr O'Connor said.

The well-travelled food technologist said the new factory would "work as an educational facility" as people could be able to see various products being made, such as peanut brittle, marshmallows or liquorice in a small-scale situation.

Mr O'Connor said he hopes to open early 2020 pending DA approval from council.