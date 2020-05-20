Stay connected to The Daily Examiner: top stories this week

Dear Valued Subscriber,



CLOSE THE ROADS: Will coronavirus change streetscapes?

Prince St, Grafton. Would removing traffic encourage more shopping on the street?

WITH bicycles flying out the door and families doing their best to stay active while socially distant, will there be a rethink on public space? READ NOW

TRAVEL TIME: Which Maclean to Grafton route is the quickest?

Time trial between Maclean and Grafton: Join The Daily Examiner's Jarrard Potter for a time trial drive between Maclean and Grafton and see which is quicker: Big River Way or the new upgraded section of the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean.

THE new 36km stretch of Pacific Highway that opened this week between Glenugie and Tyndale promises to save time on highway travel, but the Big River Way could still be the quickest option to get from Yamba and Maclean to Grafton. READ NOW

OUR SAY: Lifetime of waiting for Pacific Highway bypass

Photos View Photo Gallery

DESPITE growing up 367km from the nearest point of the Pacific Highway, the urgent need to upgrade Australia's busiest interstate artery has been part of my entire living memory.

From watching countless horrific tragedies on the news, to summer holidays bookended by hour-long delays at the Buladelah bottleneck and often longer waits for crash sites to be mopped up, it was obvious the Pacific Highway needed 'fixing'. READ NOW

Richie about to reach end of the road

David Bancroft, Richie Williamson and Bryan Robins look over the Cowper Memorial at See Park in preparation for the 30th anniversary of the Cowper Bus Crash. Adam Hourigan

SOON, Richie Williamson will be out of a job - and he couldn't be happier.

The Clarence Valley councillor, former mayor and 2GF radio presenter wears many hats around the community, but one role he's glad to give up will be chair of the Pacific Highway Taskforce. READ NOW

