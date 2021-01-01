STAY OR GO? Confusion for Victorian travellers unable to get back in time

Racheal Fyfe and her kids Ned and Annie on holiday in Yamba - will wait out their time in Yamba to see what happens with Victoria border closure

Racheal Fyfe and her kids Ned and Annie on holiday in Yamba - will wait out their time in Yamba to see what happens with Victoria border closure

RACHEAL Fyfe was playing minigolf at the Yamba Bowlo when her phone started ringing off the hook.

She and her two children had made the trip to Yamba from their home in Victoria on December 28, and the phone calls were from friends checking to see if she was on her way home.

“I was thinking why should we be going home,” she said.

“Then we caught the news, and thought, right, we’ve got less than 24 hours to get home.”

Ms Fyfe had a decision to make. Try to make the 16 hour journey, driving solo with two children, or wait it out and see what happened.

In the end, she decided to stay.

“We just wouldn’t have made it home in time,” she said.

“It’s unrealistic, that for us, it was either me trying to drive through the night and try to get home, or see out the rest of the holidays and roll with it.

“And that’s what we’ve decided to do.”

Ms Fyfe said she was still confused as to what the requirements would be as she got home, with a lot of conflicting information about whether she would be allowed to isolate at home, or be forced into hotel quarantine with her children.

“I hope it’s at home,” she said. “At the least the kids will have some toys there.

“I do know that the three of us will have to get tested as we get closer to the border.

“We’ll be right, but anyway, we’re definitely not going to let it wreck the holidays. We’re still enjoying it, and embracing a new adventure.”



The Daily Examiner has sent questions to Victoria’s Department of Health clarifying the position for travellers.

On their website it states that Regional New South Wales remains a green zone until 11.59pm on 1 January 2021.

“After this time all of New South Wales is considered a red zone and the border will be closed. People living in local government areas along the border (including Ms Fyfe’s home in Mildura) – will not need a permit but can instead continue to use their driver’s license as a passport to travel between Victoria and New South Wales.”