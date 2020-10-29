STAY SAFE: Hail falls across Clarence as more storms likely

HAIL has begun to fall across the Clarence Valley as three storms fronts begin to converge as one across the Clarence Valley.

There were reports of hail across Waterview Heights and South Grafton around half an hour ago, and small hail has come down in the Maclean area in the past five minutes.

Rain and hail fall in Townsend as a series of storms sweep across the valley.

This video shows the hail falling in Townsend ten minutes ago, with rain and wind coming in gusts behind it.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its last storm warning an hour ago, saying thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Radar image of the storm front coming through the Clarence Valley

There are large gaps between the storm cells, however they appear to be moving from the south, and more storm activity may be expected over the next few hours.

If you require help, call the SES on 132 500, and report any fallen powerlines to Essential Energy on 132 080

