Stay strong by ‘Stepping On’

STAY UPRIGHT: One in three people aged over 65 will have a fall each year. Stepping On aims to help people prevent them.

WHEN young, a fall is brushed off easily, but as people age a fall can have a serious repercussions.

Falls are a common issue for older people and they are often the catalyst for someone being admitted to hospital or having to move into residential aged care.

Statistics show one in three people over the age of 65 have a fall each year and are the leading cause of hospital admissions.

However, most falls can be prevented and there is a program coming to Maclean that helps people over 65 stay on their feet.

The Stepping On program is a free seven-week program which helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to people who may be at a higher risk of falls.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health Promotion Manager, Jillian Adams, said practising balance and strengthening exercises every day helps people prevent falls and stay independent.

“Stepping On is a free seven-week program that combines gentle strength and balance exercises with educational sessions,” Ms Adams said.

Some features of the program included learning strength and balancing exercises, identifying hazards in and around the home, strategies for being out in the community and identifying medication risks which can lead to falls.

These information sessions include specialists like pharmacists, optometrists and podiatrists speaking about strategies to reduce the risk of a fall.

The program is open to anyone aged over 65 and over who are able to walk independently or with a walking stick.

It is starting in Maclean in February and anyone interested in attending can register or find out more information by calling 6620 2553.