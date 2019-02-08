Stayer gets stable lifeline after photo finish

CLOSE: Former Grafton jockey Ben Looker on board four-year-old mare Terrorfilo (right) comes from the back of the field to win in a photo finish.

CLOSE: Former Grafton jockey Ben Looker on board four-year-old mare Terrorfilo (right) comes from the back of the field to win in a photo finish. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: He had to wait for photo confirmation before celebrating, but Ballina trainer Stephen Lee was delighted to continue his love affair with the Grafton racecourse.

Since his early days training out of Coffs Harbour Racing Club, Lee has enjoyed picking up winners at Grafton, and the tradition continued yesterday with stayer Terrorfilo.

The four-year-old mare, who was yet to break maiden status, took on a tough field in the Year Of The Pig Benchmark 58 Handicap (2220m).

But she was undeterred as former Grafton jockey Ben Looker piloted his way through the field to get the judges' nod in a three-way photo.

It appeared the Garry Schwenke-trained Marlahn had managed to hold on for victory after leading for all of the 2220m journey, but a second look at the footage showed Terrorfilo had gotten the win on the bob of a head.

"I thought I had gotten them on the line, but with the angles I have been wrong in the past,” Looker said after the race. "I wanted to throw up the salute but I just wasn't sure enough.

"I was a little nervous at the final turn, obviously she was still a maidener up against a field of horses that had won. But once we were in the clear she really motored.”

Lee said it was a breakthrough result for the mare, who had been given the ultimatum only that morning.

"I had spoken to the owners and we were all of the opinion today was D-Day,” he said.

"If she didn't win today she was off to the breeding barn. We will give her another crack - after a run like that you have to give her another crack.”

Lee said the long straight of Grafton helped the mare's win, as she powered home from the back of the field.

"I love Grafton, it is my favourite track to race on. Even when I was training out of Coffs, I would love coming up the highway,” he said.

Later it was Grafton's Julie Hodder with reason to celebrate after mare Take Time To Chill broke through for a maiden win over Justin Blanch's Bus Ticket, with Dwayne Schmidt-trained debutant National Park less than a length away in third place.