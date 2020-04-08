Staying relevant and on top of local real estate

ELDERS Real Estate Grafton sales agent Jake Kroehnert said that the real estate game has changed even in the past month.

But contrary to popular opinion, he said it’s not the dire straits that many say it is.

Mr Kroehnert has seven settlements scheduled in April, and he said that many of those had started during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s a matter of sales agents staying relevant, and for people not to fall into the trap of waiting and waiting,” he said.

“It’s not a marketplace that rewards agents for sitting and waiting. It rewards agents that keep it fresh and keep the communications and advice open and truthful for buyers and sellers.

“The worst thing that could happen in a market like this is to sit back and wait for something to happen — the market is definitely not what it was like a month ago and it changing every single day. I review our processes daily to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep working to our best ability.”

Mr Kroehnert said that part of his successful approach had been an emphasis on video so that people could confident about what they were seeing would suit before being taken to see a house.

“Keeping on top of social media is important,” he said. “Keeping it relevant and honest as another point of bringing potential buyers into the market.

“And any buyers we do come across keeping at the front of our mind, as well ones we’ve had before — really servicing those buyers properly.”

It is an approach that has led Mr Kroehnert to even more success, being awarded the number one salesperson for the Elders group in Northern NSW/Queensland – putting him into Elite status.

Elders Real Estate Grafton sales agent Jake Kroehnert with his award for most settled sales Northern NSW/Qld.

“That was for roughly 50 sales in 2019,” he said. “And to show the strength the early part of this year had, today will mark 22 sales already in 2020.

“We battled with bushfires as well, which tested the market, and we did with the drought prior, and we were still getting them over the line.

“I think it shows the drive that it takes and dedication to get the deals over the line, and that wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t being proactive and changing how we market.”

Mr Kroehnert will launch a giveaway to help support local businesses during this crisis, with a range of vouchers up for grabs.

“We’ve got behind a few local businesses, and giving them a plug on social media, and will give away $240 worth of vouchers to try and help keep their doors open, as obviously they are doing it tough,” he said.

“It’s a way of thanking them for keeping us stocked with essential goods and keep them going the best we can.”

For more details, visit Mr Kroehnert’s Facebook Page: Jake Kroehnert – Elders Real Estate Grafton.