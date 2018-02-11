Stead retains NSW title in dramatic finale

ALL SMILES: Ben Stead after he retained his NSW Four Cylinder Sedan Championship at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on Saturday night.

ALL SMILES: Ben Stead after he retained his NSW Four Cylinder Sedan Championship at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on Saturday night. Tony Powell

BEN Stead, driving a Honda Prelude, successfully defended his NSW 4 Cylinder Sedan Championship in a rough-and-tumble title-decider at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Gerry Flood (Ford Cortina) was second and Sarah Deuchar (Sigma) third in a 30-lap final in which only four cars finished on Saturday night.

Unluckiest was Tim Weir who led from pole position for most of the distance. He didn't put a wheel out of place but it all came to nothing when he spun in a battle with Stead late in the race.

The attrition rate was extremely high and the non-finishers included pre-race favourites Trent Dhu (Ford Telstar) and Luke Watt (Toyota Corolla) who were forced out on laps one and six respectively.

The first of several yellow light caution periods occurred just three laps into the final for debris on the track. At the restart, Weir led away again before another yellow with 24 laps remaining when Shane Laurie spun and came to a halt.

As the race settled down, interest focused on Bevan Burton, Deuchar, Stead, Weir and Jamie Marsden. Then Daniel Smith hit the safety fence and brought on the yellows for another race interruption. Marsden came to the infield and his title hopes ended in drama as officials ruled him out for working on his car.

On resumption, Stead loomed up on the tail of Weir and this was where the state title was won and lost. A coming together of the two meant the race was all over for Weir as he spun to the infield with a flat right rear tyre.

The running order remained unchanged for the remaining laps and Stead kept the state number one on his car for another season.

Both Stead and Weir posted two wins in the heats, others were taken out by Marsden and Flood.

Stead posted the fastest lap of the race (17.927s) when he put down a lap speed of 80.326 km/h.

Other category winners were: Street Stocks (David Putsey), Production Sedans (Mark Quirk), Juniors (Sam Mooney), AMCAs (Shane Newstead), Wingless Sprints (Jacob Jolley) and V8 Dirt Modifieds (Brent Hall).