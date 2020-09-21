“STEALING MY LEGS”: Help as Citizen of Year’s scooter taken

Jan Lees at her home in Grafton - an appeal has been setup after her scooter was stolen. Photo: Adam Hourigan

JAN LEES has never been one to seek the limelight, going about her volunteer work without seeking attention.

So when she posted on Facebook that her mode of transport, a motorised scooter, had been stolen from her house the former Citizen of the Year didn’t expect anything to happen.

But Shannon Cullen wasn’t going to leave it at that.

Ms Cullen has organised a fundraiser to get the $5000 required for a replacement, and said she couldn’t believe someone could be so cruel, especially to someone who’d done as much for the community as Ms Lees.

“I saw the initial post and I just thought ‘Who steals a scooter?’ – and I got really angry about it,” she said.

“You know when you stealing a scooter who you’re stealing it from.”

“You’re more or less stealing someone’s legs,” Ms Lees added.



Ms Lees said the theft had left her without a mode of transport for a month, relying on out-of-town family and public transport to get her around.

Shannon Cullen with son Saxon have set up a fundraiser for Jan Lees (right) who had her scooter stolen.

“I don’t like to cause a fuss,” she said. “I can walk down town, but I can’t get back, so I have to catch a cab back … and I’ve run out of my transport card.”

“I can’t go visit my grandkids over South, or my friends.”

Ms Lees said that the scooter was stolen without the keys, so it would’ve had to have been lifted out to get around the wheel lock.

“They had to know what they were doing,” she said.

And to kickstart the campaign, Ms Cullen’s son Saxon decided he’d throw in $50 of his hard-earned money to the cause, and urged others through his Facebook page to do the same.

As an addition, Ms Cullen in the process of setting up a possible live-streamed concert to thank donors, something Ms Lees thought was a great idea.

“I think that’s great because it means if they donate they get something out of it too,” she said.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jan039s-new-mobile-scooter

