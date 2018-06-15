Meghan’s wedding reception dress for sale

GREAT news for those who loved the white halter-neck dress Meghan Markle wore to her royal wedding reception: Stella McCartney will be selling an identical version at her new London store.

There's a catch, however: The British designer is producing only 46 replicas of Markle's gown (23 in white, 23 in black) as part of her "Made with Love" capsule collection.

Meghan Markle‘s Stella McCartney wedding reception dress is now available to buy — but only a very limited number will be made Picture: Picture: AFP/POOL/Steve Parsons

The lookalikes will be priced at £3,500 each (about A$6,200) and available exclusively at her flagship at 23 Old Bond Street in London.

Plus, clients will need to email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com and receive a personal invitation from McCartney in order to shop the gowns, which will be kept in an exclusive exhibition area within her boutique.

But fans unable to acquire one of the 46 dresses needn't fear: A Stella McCartney spokesman told the Telegraph that the brand plans to extend the "Made with Love" capsule into a bridal collection in spring 2019.

Meghan wore a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress for the wedding ceremony.

The gown featured long sleeves and a boat neckline, and it was believed to have cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

"Ms Markle and Ms Waight Keller worked closely together on the design," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952."