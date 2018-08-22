Menu
Mackay Harbour
Mackay Harbour
Business

Stellar Port of Mackay results from just handful of ships

Madura Mccormack
by
22nd Aug 2018 6:00 AM
THE Port of Mackay secured more than 100,000 tonnes of break bulk cargo through just 19 shipments last financial year, the government-owned port authority has revealed.

North Queensland Bulk Ports revealed its 1000 per cent increase of break bulk cargo trade in the 2017/18 financial year, compared to just 8186 tonnes in 2016/17.

This comes after the Daily Mercury yesterday revealed the port authority had marked a record year of trade bolstered by new technology, including infrastructure upgrades.

NQBP acting chief executive Brendan Webb said they are optimistic break bulk trade will grow through the current financial year.

"The completion of our $9.8 million infrastructure upgrade at the Port of Mackay, to enable roll-on roll-off ships to berth, highlights these efforts," he said.

"We hope to continue to grow break bulk trade in the current financial year."

The increase is high because it was the first full financial year since break bulk capabilities were installed at the port.

In total, NQBP's four ports at Mackay, Hay Point, Abbot Point and Weipa handled 2286 ships in the 2017/18 financial year.

The Port of Mackay facilitated 185 ships with a total of 3 million tonnes of cargo, the Port of Weipa handled 619 ships, the Port of Hay Point 1176 ships for a total of 120.4 million tonnes of cargo, and the Port of Abbot Point handled 306 ships.

A record 187.7 million tonnes of cargo passed through the four ports in the 2017/18 financial year.

Mackay Daily Mercury

