Stella chance at birthday bonus for Samira

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Samira Lawson, a strapper at her father Wayne's stables, has a race named after her to celebrate her 18th birthday. Adam Hourigan

BMK 64 HCP: Growing up, Samira Lawson has loved horses, and with her father Wayne a popular Grafton-based trainer she has always been around the stables.

So when this Sunday's Clarence River Jockey Club meeting happened to fall on Samira's 18th birthday, her father thought of something to make the day extra special.

"We were going to go out for a family lunch, but then I had two horses racing so I had to go to the races so I thought we'd take everyone out there for the day," Wayne said.

"I just thought I'd sponsor a race for Sam's birthday for something a bit different.

"All her friends will be there so it will be a good day for her. It's actually her birthday on the Sunday, it just happened to fall on that day, so that's a good sign."

The Lawson stable has Stella's Chance running in the Happy 18th Samira Benchmark 64 Handicap (2215 Metres) and with the significance of the race, Wayne said there's a bit of extra pressure on the five-year-old gelding to bring home a win in his daughter's namesake race.

"It's the right distance for him, obviously going from 1400m last start back to 2200m for this race hopefully he will be able to handle it," he said.

Experienced hoop Jodi Worley will take the reigns tomorrow, which Wayne hopes will work in his favour.

"Jodi rides him in work, which is good because Stella cane be a bit difficult to ride," Wayne said.

"He is just a running horse and you've got to really judge the pace right with him. He is a bit of a character, but Jodi will handle him.

"Hopefully we will get a win, and that would really top off the day."

Wayne said he was proud to see his daughter, who is a regular strapper for his stables, following his path into the racing industry.

"It's what she has wanted to do since she was five years old," Wayne said.

"She has just loved her horses which is great to see, she has got a real passion for it."

As for what Samira thinks of her dad's present?

"I don't think she has picked up on it yet."