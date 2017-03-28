Step-father placed on two-year bond

A 43-YEAR-old Ulmarra man who subjected his family and neighbours to a night of violent abuse has been placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.

Grafton Local Court heard William George Dougherty had been with his wife and her four children under 16 years of age at a Maclean hotel on December 17.

Police facts record that on the trip home Dougherty had become agitated after stopping to urinate on the side of the road and subjected the driver to taunts, thrown plastic bottles and spitting.

"I am going to knock you out," he told the victim during the drive home.

The abuse continued at home with Dougherty eventually involving a neighbour and ending in an altercation in which a child was injured.

One of the victim's children ran to get an off-duty policeman to attend the scene.

Magistrate Denes told Dougherty that as a step father he was setting an appalling example for the children in his car.

"You're teaching them bad language, disrespect and violence with your actions," she said.