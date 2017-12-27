Step forward for Iluka resort progress

MOVING AHEAD: Crushing the old petrol tanks on the resort development site at Iluka.

THE development of a $10million resort in Iluka has taken a step forward, with a clean bill of health given by environmental consultants on the old service station site.

Project director Derk Vanderbent said it was great news for the project.

"Our Christmas present to the Iluka community,” he said. "It finally puts to rest local environment concerns about the site, which sat dormant for 14 years.”

An analysis of soil groundwater and building materials was carried out by Lise Bolton, a soil and water management specialist from Lismore.

Seven underground fuel tanks have been removed from the site and an application to demolish what remains of the old service station has been lodged with the local council.

"We are taking an ecological approach to the development, starting with recycling,” Mr Vanderbent said.

"Where possible, building material will be recycled, with the prefabricated steel-framed garage building - which has served the residents of Iluka well in a variety of ways - removed over Christmas and to become a machinery shed on a property at Ashby.

"Much of the steel in the large awning will be recycled and reused in the development. Plans for a fresh and modern look for one of Iluka's most prominent commercial corners can now be advanced to DA stage.”

The 40-room themed resort, with function and creative-workshop facilities, will have a range of accommodation including rooftop spa suites, family rooms and bunk rooms.

Subject to approvals, completion of the development is planned for late 2018 or early 2019.