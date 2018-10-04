Menu
Gold Coast stepdad who touched his two stepdaughters for almost ten years to walk from prison in ten months.
Crime

10 years of horror at hands of stepdad

by Lea Emery
4th Oct 2018 5:57 AM
A GOLD Coast father who repeatedly indecently touched his two stepdaughters for almost ten years will walk from prison in 10 months.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to nine charges indecent treatment of a child.

Judge Brian Deveraux sentenced the man to three years prison to be suspended after he served 10 months. The prison term will be suspended for three years.

The court heard the incidents occurred between 1989 and 1997.

The youngest daughter was just six when the man first attacked her.

A majority of the attacks included touching the girls' genitalia.

In one incident the father stripped the older daughter, aged eight at the time, when she ran from the room and redressed, he pulled her back into the room and stripped her again.

On another occasion the man tucked one of the girls into bed, before lying on top of her and simulated sex through the bedsheets.

"The child was afraid and her heart was racing," Mr Deveraux said.

In another incident the man kissed the younger girl on the mouth.

The court heard during the years the girls had mentioned things to their mother but had not gone into details.

The pair did not make a complaint to police until 2013.

The man was not arrested until 2017 as he was living overseas.

court gold coast prison sexual assault stepdad stepdaughters

