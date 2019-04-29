Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACKING UP: Andrew Parramore's Steppin' Out with Kerry Parih.
BACKING UP: Andrew Parramore's Steppin' Out with Kerry Parih. Caitlan Chartes
Horses

Steppin' Out in style and form after last start win

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Apr 2019 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BMK 58 HCP: With a strong win under its belt from earlier this month, five-year-old Steppin' Out will be looking to put in another good run at its home track when it takes on the GJF Sheetmetal Benchmark 58 Handicap (2380 metres) this afternoon.

Trainer Andrew Parramore said he was pleased with the gelding's efforts last start at Ballina, when it claimed its second win in its career, after victory at Grafton in April of last year.

"It was a good, strong win, he went straight to the line and ran the distance right out,” Parramore said.

"He won quite well in the end.”

He admitted Steppin' Out was a "one-dimensional” runner, and hoped extra distance in today's race would help.

"He gives me the impression that he just wants a bit more ground and when he has been around the 2100m at Lismore he always gets someone wanting to take him on,” he said.

"He will lead, it doesn't matter what race it is. It just depends on how silly the other jockeys in the race are and if they want to take him on.

"I think he will just sort of roll to the front and then we'll see if he can run the distance.”

In the saddle will be Jodi Worley, who steered Steppin' Out to its last start win at Ballina on April 8.

"Jodi rides him in work and has gotten to know him and how he likes to run, so I think that does help to have her in the saddle,” Parramore said.

andrew parramore clarence river jockey club crjc steppin' out
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    News THE Coffs Harbour v South Grafton clash has descended into chaos and been called off early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field.

    UPDATE: Power cut to over a thousand homes

    UPDATE: Power cut to over a thousand homes

    News Residents starting their day with no power

    Walters dedicates surf series win to 'Baddy' Treloar

    premium_icon Walters dedicates surf series win to 'Baddy' Treloar

    Surfing Angourie surfer takes out stop two of Hydralyte Sports Surf Series

    Surge in flu jab numbers after vaccination made easier

    premium_icon Surge in flu jab numbers after vaccination made easier

    Health Relaxing regulations around flu vaccinations has proved popular.