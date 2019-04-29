Steppin' Out in style and form after last start win

BMK 58 HCP: With a strong win under its belt from earlier this month, five-year-old Steppin' Out will be looking to put in another good run at its home track when it takes on the GJF Sheetmetal Benchmark 58 Handicap (2380 metres) this afternoon.

Trainer Andrew Parramore said he was pleased with the gelding's efforts last start at Ballina, when it claimed its second win in its career, after victory at Grafton in April of last year.

"It was a good, strong win, he went straight to the line and ran the distance right out,” Parramore said.

"He won quite well in the end.”

He admitted Steppin' Out was a "one-dimensional” runner, and hoped extra distance in today's race would help.

"He gives me the impression that he just wants a bit more ground and when he has been around the 2100m at Lismore he always gets someone wanting to take him on,” he said.

"He will lead, it doesn't matter what race it is. It just depends on how silly the other jockeys in the race are and if they want to take him on.

"I think he will just sort of roll to the front and then we'll see if he can run the distance.”

In the saddle will be Jodi Worley, who steered Steppin' Out to its last start win at Ballina on April 8.

"Jodi rides him in work and has gotten to know him and how he likes to run, so I think that does help to have her in the saddle,” Parramore said.