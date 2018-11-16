Menu
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations.
Community

Steve Irwin's legacy shines bright

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Nov 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
AUSTRALIA Zoo was turned into a sea of khaki in celebration of the iconic Crocodile Hunter.

Thousands flocked to the Beerwah zoo for the annual Steve Irwin Day yesterday to remember his legacy.

Bindi Irwin said days like this made her feel like her father's spirit lived on.

"Khaki is not just a colour, it's an attitude, and all of our visitors are looking fantastic," she said.

"Dad loved all animals, not just the cute and cuddly ones.

"We want to encourage everyone to believe they have the strength to change the world.

"If we work together, we can create a bright future for generations to come, just like Dad did."

Australian country musician Adam Brand was also there to celebrate the larger than life man.

"I am honoured to be apart of this, they're an incredible family," he said.

"Just walking around this place you see what a legacy he left.

"It is a great Australian story."

