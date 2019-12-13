Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
News

Steve Price ‘sacked’ from radio gigs

13th Dec 2019 6:56 PM

Radio host Steve Price will reportedly not be returning to the airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year.

Price was reportedly "sacked" after not being able to agree to new terms with the station, 7 News and Michael Smith News have reported.

An email from Macquarie Media Limited's managing director of radio, Tom Malone, said Price would not be returning to his afternoons slot on 2GB and 4BC in 2020.

"Steve has been a presenter on Macquarie Radio stations for almost 10 years, firstly on MTR in Melbourne before hosting Nights across the network, and finally Afternoons from earlier this year," Mr Malone said.

"Unfortunately, Steve and I could not agree on the best way forward for 2020.

"I'd like to thank Steve for his terrific contribution to Macquarie Radio, and we wish him well for the future."

2gb 4bc steve price

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Power 30 to the people

        premium_icon More Power 30 to the people

        News Inductees to the 2019 Power 30 gather to celebrate achievements and acknowledge their work

        GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        premium_icon GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        News ‘I could ring Bob Carr and say – have you got ten minutes next Tuesday?’

        REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your favourite hairdresser

        News When we asked for recommendations for your favourite hairdresser

        BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        premium_icon BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

        Cricket The talented teens will place twice in two days at the top of the game on the North...