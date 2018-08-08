Accused stabber released after ‘admin error’

THE man accused of stabbing millionaire Paul Picone in a Mudgeeraba car park has spent an additional night in the watchhouse after an administration error.

Steven Edward Smith, 32, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning after being granted bail yesterday.

Steven Smith, the man accused of stabbing Gold Coast millionaire Paul Picone, leaves court. Picture: Nicolas McElroy

The former Black Uhlans bikie gang member is charged with grievous bodily harm, affray, unlawful wounding and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard this morning the Southport Watchhouse was unable to release Smith yesterday because the wrong number had been given for his street address.

He has also been ordered to report to Nerang Police Station daily.

Scene of an alleged stabbing at Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast. Picture: Amanda Robbemond

The station is only open from Monday to Friday.

Magistrate Donald MacKenzie changed the addressed and ordered the reported condition be reduced so Smith only reports to the Nerang Station from Monday to Friday.

Other conditions include Smith wear a GPS tracker, he surrender his passport and he not approach an international departure point.

His parents also provided a $50,000 surety.

Carly Smith, the wife of Steven Edward Smith, leaves Southport Courthouse. Picture: Lea Emery

It is alleged Smith stabbed Mr Picone in the chest in the carpark of a Mudgeeraba rugby league field about 3pm on August 1.

Smith is also accused of threatening to kill Mr Picone and his family if Mr Picone spoke to police.

Carly Smith, the wife of Steven Smith, attempts to cover her husband’s face as he leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Nicolas McElroy

Court documents presented to the court yesterday also alleged a "personal relationship" had been formed between Mr Picone and Smith's wife, Carly Smith.