Greyhound trainer found guilty after syringe find

Mikayla Haupt
7th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
DESPITE pleading his innocence, greyhound trainer David Raines was found guilty of two charges by stewards at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

According to the stewards' report for December 16, prior to kennelling at the local track, stewards received reports from the Integrity Investigations Team regarding items found to be in the possession of licensed trainer David Raines.

The meet's report states that an inquiry found "a used syringe was found within the trailer used to transport greyhounds trained by Mr Raines to the venue".

"In considering all the evidence, stewards were comfortably satisfied Mr Raines had administered an unknown substance to the greyhounds Rule The Road and Enough Knowledge," the report read.

Mr Raines was issued two charges, both of which he pleaded not guilty to.

But after considering all the evidence, stewards formally found Mr Raines guilty of both charges.

"In assessing penalty, stewards considered the length of time Mr Raines has been in the industry, his not guilty pleas, he had no prior breaches under a similar rule, and the need to maintain the integrity of greyhound racing and keep a level playing field for all participants," the report states.

For the first charge, Mr Raines was fined $500 with $250 wholly suspended for a period of two years pending no further breaches of a similar rule.

For the second charge, Mr Raines was issued a monetary fine of $500 with $250 wholly suspended for a period of two years pending no further breaches of a similar rule.

Rule The Road and Enough Knowledge were both withdrawn from their respective events and samples were collected from the greyhounds for further testing.

