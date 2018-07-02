Menu
Stewart Crameri sings the song after his first win as a Cat in Round 7. Picture: AAP Image/Mark Dadswell
AFL

Repeat eye surgery for Crameri after stray poke

by Nick Wade
2nd Jul 2018 3:51 PM
GEELONG forward Stewart Crameri has revealed he was forced to have repeat bouts of painful laser eye surgery after a nasty incident in the VFL last month.

Crameri is hoping to return at VFL level this weekend for the first time since copping an accidental poke in the eye against North Melbourne's reserves on June 9 at GMHBA Stadium.

The 29-year-old went to hospital immediately after the incident and suffered issues with his vision in the following weeks.

"(For) a couple of weeks I was a little bit blind, so it was pretty serious," Crameri said on K rock.

"I had to get laser eye surgery on there a couple of times. It was quite uncomfortable. But it seems to have fixed it and it should be right.

"They couldn't tell straight away (after the incident if he needed surgery) but then they looked at it after a week and said, 'Oh, we need to fix that up'."

Crameri returned to training last week and hopes to get through this week without restriction in a bid to take on Frankston on Sunday.

The setback was untimely for Crameri, who had played the previous four weeks at AFL level and was on track to press his case for an instant recall after kicking three goals before half time against the Roos before suffering the eye injury.

