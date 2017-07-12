Stewart spurred by close result

Trainer Neville Stewart with Push the Sky Away who is racing in the Group 1 Feed Rural Plate - Class 6 (2200 metres)

RURAL PLATE (2200 METRES): Push the Sky Away was only a head away from winning the Grafton Cup Prelude from First Crush and Kilmarnock.

However, missing out on a spot in the Grafton Cup has not deterred trainer Neville Stewart, who is running the mare in the Group 1 Feed Rural Plate - Class 6 (2200 metres) today, facing off against the horse who just beat her to second place in the prelude a week earlier.

"I think she's a good chance, she's been competitive in most things I've had her in,” Stewart said.

"(The field) is not quite as strong as what the prelude was, but there are a few chances.

"I think she will be competitive, I'm hoping she will win.”

There are two strong contenders to Push the Sky Away's chances in the Brett Cavanough-trained Avroson and Lea Selby's Kilmarnock.

Stewart was not concerned about races only days apart and said the four-year-old would not be worried in the slightest.

In fact, Stewart was just excited to have a horse racing in the July Carnival once again.

"I've missed a lot of July Carnivals, it's always good to race a July, it will be good to get out there amongst them,” he said.

Push the Sky Away has drawn a barrier 4 and come in at a benchmark of 69 and will race in the rural plate with Craig Franklin at the reins.