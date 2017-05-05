23°
Sport

Stewart joins growing South Grafton injury list

Matthew Elkerton
| 5th May 2017 10:30 AM
Rebels' fullback Cameron Stewart steps around a defender during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.
Rebels' fullback Cameron Stewart steps around a defender during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels can add backline star Cam Stewart to a growing injury ward, as the defending premiers battle their way through the first half of the Group 2 first grade season.

While Stewart will be out for at least two weeks, next weekend's bye round means the winger should only miss this weekend's home game against Sawtell Panthers, a drastically reduced prognosis from the first one given when he was taken from Coronation Park in an ambulance last weekend.

The incident happened in the first half of the Rebels 44-8 win against Nambucca Heads Roosters, after the winger took a tumble over the sideline when regathering a Hugh Stanley chip kick.

>> RELATED STORY: Cooper four-try haul leads Rebels to big win

Stewart managed to regather the ball and shovel it back to centre Austin Cooper - who scored the second of his four try haul - before his opposite number fell on top of him over the touch line.

"I don't think I have ever felt that much pain, my first thought was something was broken," he said.

"The first thing I wanted to do was jump up and try and walk it off, I had feeling in my fingers and toes, but the ground staff were screaming at me to stay still just in case.

"I remember lying on the ground and asking Tex (trainer Terry Power) if we scored the try. It was all I wanted to know."

South Grafton Rebels fullback Cameron Stewart makes a run against the Coffs Harbour Comets. Group 2 rugby league 26 March 2017 Geoff King Motors Park
South Grafton Rebels fullback Cameron Stewart makes a run against the Coffs Harbour Comets. Group 2 rugby league 26 March 2017 Geoff King Motors Park Brad Greenshields

Stewart was taken in the ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for precautionary x-ray scans which found there was no break or fracture in his back.

While the qualified builder was granted a week off work for recuperation by medical professionals, it was a sentence to the couch that did not last long.

"I got too bored at home watching Netflix," he said. "I only had two days off work before I returned to the site. I am only on light duties but I did pull up a bit stiff after the first day back.

"I am seeing a physio now, which is really helping with the flexibility in the back, I can't wait to get back on the field though. Being on the sidelines is going down like rocks and nails at the moment, but I just need to be there to support the fellas each week."

Stewart joins bulldozing prop Xavier Sullivan (foot, indefinite) and tyro dummy-half Mason Graham (hip, three weeks) in the first grade casualty ward but with the Rebels showing plenty of depth in the ranks, the winger said his spot would be comfortably covered.

"If I had to pick I would definitely give Kieron Johnson-Heron a go there," he said. "He has been on the first grade fringe all season and has really performed well when we have called on him.

Rebels' winger Kieron Johnson-Heron looks to explode into the defensive line during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.
Rebels' winger Kieron Johnson-Heron looks to explode into the defensive line during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

"He is the kind of bloke that will give it his all no matter what, I just hope he doesn't go too good or I might not have a spot to come back to."

South Grafton meet Sawtell at McKittrick Park on Sunday with ladies league tag kicking off a four-game afternoon at 11am.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

This poll ended on 15 March 2017.

Yes - Nothing can stop the Rebels juggernaut at the moment. Let the good times roll. - 40%

Maybe - A legacy has started, but the new committee must not drop the ball. - 25%

I don't think so - Taunton and Matthews masterminded two premierships. A third, without them, would be a stretch. - 7%

No - Every dog has his day. The Rebels are done. - 26%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cam stewart clarence league crl group 2 injury ward rugby league south grafton rebels

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!