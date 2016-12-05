40°
News

Stewarts join forces to lead Rebels to triple crown

Matthew Elkerton | 5th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
CROSSING THE RIVER: Former Grafton Ghosts flier Cameron Stewart was one of the leaders of the Ghosts 2015 reserve grade premiership winning side, will rejoin brother Kieren at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2017 season.
CROSSING THE RIVER: Former Grafton Ghosts flier Cameron Stewart was one of the leaders of the Ghosts 2015 reserve grade premiership winning side, will rejoin brother Kieren at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2017 season. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: An opportunity to reunite with brother Kieren and get a season under premiership- winning coach Ron Gordon has spurred former Grafton Ghosts utility back Cam Stewart to ink a deal with South Grafton Rebels for 2017.

Stewart, who struggled for consistency under a season-long injury cloud at the Ghosts in 2016, will not enter unfamiliar surrounds after playing most of his junior football on the south side of the Clarence.

With the ability to play all over the back half of the field Stewart can fill any hole in the Rebels outfit, the most pressing being the halfback position vacated by Theeran Pearson who is understood to be returning to Ipswich next season.

Brothers and housemates Kieren and Cameron Stewart played their first match on opposite sides of the field in 2016 and now the brothers will be reunited at the South Grafton Rebels.
Brothers and housemates Kieren and Cameron Stewart played their first match on opposite sides of the field in 2016 and now the brothers will be reunited at the South Grafton Rebels. Adam Hourigan

Stewart said early discussions with coach Gordon had been fruitful but it would take a few trial-and-errors in pre-season matches early next year before the utility settled on a jersey number.

"I am pretty versatile in the backs so wherever Ron wants to put me in the first grade side I will be happy to play as long as I can contribute,” he said.

"I have played every jersey from one through to seven over my time in football so I can slot in anywhere.”

Stewart said he had respect for Gordon after years of knowing the coach, who will enter his second season at the helm.

"I have know Ron since I was a real young fella and I have always wanted to play under him. He has always just had that football knowledge about him,” he said.

"(The club) has come a long way from the Rhino days and coming back in to be the Rebels - they are just looking to be competitive again and keep the momentum and I am excited to be a part of that.”

After coming face to face with Kieren in 2016 for the first time since their backyard football days Stewart said it felt weird not to be standing side by side with his best mate.

The pair scored a reserve grade premiership together at the Grafton club and Stewart said they would look to do it again as the Rebels pushed to make it three Group 2 first grade titles in a row in 2017.

With a finger injury followed by a calf strain in his first match back in first grade it was a tough season this year that he was ready to put in the rear-view mirror.

"I was constantly under an injury cloud that didn't let me play the way I wanted this season,” he said. "The injury cloud was pretty shit to be honest.

"I am enjoying the thought of getting back on the field, especially with Kieren and just can't wait for the 2017 season to start.

"It was tough to leave the Ghosts, I have a lot of great mates there and the committee were just a bunch of absolute legends. I do not have a bad word to say about the club and it will be tough coming up against them.

"They will be the team to beat next year especially now they have (captain coach Danny) Wicks leading them around.”

Grafton Ghosts&#39; Cameron Stewart is pushed away by Coffs Comet player in the 2014 Group 2 reserve grade grand final.
Grafton Ghosts' Cameron Stewart is pushed away by Coffs Comet player in the 2014 Group 2 reserve grade grand final. Adam Hourigan

The 26-year-old has broken new ground with his contract signing at the South Grafton club, donating $20 of his weekly match fees to the Cancer Council.

"It is not about the money for me, it never has been,” he said.

"This is a sport I love to play. If I am getting paid to do what I love and I can do something because of that, then why not.

"A lot of people around me have been affected by cancer, including big Scotty Cooper, and I know how it can affect those families.

If I can make any sort of difference than that is everything.”

The key signing of Stewart just adds to long list of names back on the books at South Grafton with Hugh Stanley, Grant Stevens, Luke Welch, Cam Wilcox and Kieren Stewart all inking their contracts for next season.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Harmony takes her next big step

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Residents call for stop work after asbestos find

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

"People knew there had been asbestos dumped at the site"

Stewarts join forces to lead Rebels to triple crown

CROSSING THE RIVER: Former Grafton Ghosts flier Cameron Stewart was one of the leaders of the Ghosts 2015 reserve grade premiership winning side, will rejoin brother Kieren at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2017 season.

Former Ghost Cam Stewart inks deal with South Grafton.

KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.

MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg.

Local Partners

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Keith and Roma celebrate 70 years

Family and friends of Roma and Keith Zietsch at the Crown Hotel for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Seventy years of marriage for Roma and Keith Zietsch

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

JONAH Hill had to watch his lavish Audi be towed away after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

Federation Styling On The River

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

There is no greater measure of how good a neighbourhood is than the length of time that property owners stay in the area. For the current owners of this...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 235,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Fully-Furnished and Close to CBD

3 Fisher Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 265,000

Set in the heart of Grafton's CBD is this fantastic opportunity to secure yourself a prime location for your private or commercial needs. Zoned B3 Core...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!