STICKING IT OUT: Grafton hockey prepares for imminent return

EAGER RETURN: 2019 GHA A Grade Men’s premiers City Bears will be keen to get back out on the field to defend their turf.

HOCKEY :Dust off the kit bags and ready your sticks because a return to the hockey field is right around the corner.

Hockey Australia announced that a Return to Play Framework was being readied for hockey’s resumption as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Hockey Australia stated its intentions in a media release that is sure to get the nation excited.

“Hockey around Australia is nearing a return to play following announcements by Federal and State Governments over recent days, paving the way for the resumption of training and community sport in the near future,” Hockey Australia announced.

“With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, Hockey Australia and its Member Associations have been preparing a framework to support clubs, associations and players nationally.

“This framework, being developed in partnership with Sport Australia, will provide guidance, checklists, and template documents to help navigate how to operate in a COVID-safe environment.”

The nation will return to normality over separate stages as part of a three-step plan , but Hockey Australia is looking to unify state and regional organisations to ensure a smooth return.

“Importantly, the framework will help simplify the variety of government guidelines in place, including the AIS framework for rebooting Australian sport, road map to a COVID-safe Australia and state government advice,” it said.

Hockey Australia general manager Michael Johnston is looking forward to the return of the sport despite the

ongoing challenges we face during these unprecedented times.

“We are all excited about getting back on the pitch, but we are also mindful of the complex and, at times, overwhelming amount of requirements facing our volunteers to help deliver COVID-safe hockey,” Johnston said.

“Member Associations are already getting ready and supporting their clubs around the resumption of play, and we know there are many questions about how to do this safely and in line with government requirements.”

The framework will be launched during the week and continually updated to reflect up to date information and government advice.