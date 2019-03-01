Stifling seamers book night cricket decider berth

STIFLING: Tucabia-Copmanhurst seamer Layton Pigg put in a top tier performance with the ball as the side took out the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket minor premiership.

STIFLING: Tucabia-Copmanhurst seamer Layton Pigg put in a top tier performance with the ball as the side took out the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket minor premiership. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control has booked itself a berth in the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket grand final after a stifling performance from its seam attack.

In the final regular season round, Tucabia took down fellow undefeated outfit South Services at McKittrick Park as the side chased down 115 in the final over of the match.

Jaye Yardy (27*) proved the rock of the innings as he batted out more than an hour after coming in at three.

He was well supported by a mid-innings cameo from Billy Blanch (32) as the pair notched a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket and righted the run chase after early wickets.

While he might have been the star with the willow, Yardy refused to take credit for the win, instead he praised the team's fast bowlers who managed to put the brakes on a flying South Services.

"This one was definitely the bowlers,” he said. "Obviously you have the guys like Brad Chard and Brayden Pardoe who were dotting them up. But it was the extra efforts of my blokes Layton Pigg (2-27) and Tyson Blackadder (1-19) who managed to get wickets when it mattered most.”

After losing opener Jacob Ellis (4) in the second over of the night, Services' leading duo of Tom Kroehnert (31) and Dylan Cleaver (32) quickly amassed a 61-run second wicket stand.

Pigg would secure the breakthrough removing Cleaver and wicketkeeper Luke Sullivan in the same over, before Kroehnert was felled by Blackadder with the score at 4-80.

The run rate would soon dry up under pressure from Chard and Pardoe with the partnership of Justin Rainbow (20*) and Steve McLennan (11) putting on 32 runs in the last seven overs of the innings.

While Tucabia might have lost early wickets, captain Dan Cootes said it was always going to be an easier task as they chased less than a run-a-ball.

"In the five games we have played we have had to chase 115 twice and the rest of them have been under 100,” he said. "When you restrict teams to those low totals, you are always going to be in the driver's seat.

"Now it would be nice to see our batsmen step up and put in the same kind of effort as our bowlers in the final.”

South Services will play McKimms Real Estate Brothers in the semi-final next Wednesday with the winner's to meet Tucabia on Friday.