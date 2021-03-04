Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1, 2020.
News

STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five months ago

Cathy Adams
4th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is five months since 72-year-old Elizabeth "Jean" Forman was last seen, taking a morning walk near her property on Friday Hut Road, Brooklet.

Police said Ms Forman was still missing.

The last sighting of her was on October 1 at 11.40am.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast – Support Operations helped in a recent search for missing woman Elizabeth Forman.
Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast – Support Operations helped in a recent search for missing woman Elizabeth Forman.

A search of surrounding bush and farms was launched when she failed to return home, without success.

Mrs Forman was described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Police and her family were concerned for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

They encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

editors picks elizabeth jean forman missing persons northern rivers missing persons
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of Yamba brawl stabbing in bid for freedom

        Premium Content Man accused of Yamba brawl stabbing in bid for freedom

        Crime A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing another man three times during a wild brawl in Yamba late last year has made a bid for bail

        Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        News NSW’s top medical experts want baby killer Kathleen Folbigg freed

        IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.