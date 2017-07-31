Missing Persons Week: Still waiting for you to come home

GERARDUS Bakkenhoven was last seen sitting outside his unit in Charles St, Iluka, on the morning of August 7, 2014.

After failing to contact her friends and family for weeks, South Grafton woman Jasmine Morris was reported missing in October, 2009.

On December 23, 1993, Tucabia resident Stephen Bryant accepted an invite to Christmas dinner at a neighbour's house.

He never made it but it wasn't till two months later that he was reported missing.

In an unrelated case, an extensive search was conducted at a property on Parker Rd, Lanitza in June as police searched for clues into the disappearance of 51-year-old Grafton man Patrick Kear.

Gerardus, Stephen, Jasmine, Patrick; your families are 'still waiting for you to come home'.

Grafton girl Jasmine Morris, aka Jasmine Moore, was last seen leaving her mum's house in Chapman St, Grafton on October 8, 2009.

The theme of this year's Missing Persons Week campaign, which kicked off yesterday and ends on Saturday, this waiting message highlights the high number of people reported missing each year and the impact it has on families and friends.

So far this year, there have been 5790 missing persons reports, of which 49 per cent are under the age of 18.

Gerardus Bakkenhoven who disappeared from Iluka.

"For families of missing persons, not knowing if their loved one is safe is a traumatic experience that never goes away," Acting Superintendent Missing Persons Unit Commander Kristy Walters said.

"When someone goes missing, it not only affects their immediate family, but it can have a ripple effect on their networks and wider community.

"The detectives who work tirelessly with families to try and locate their loved ones who are still missing are also profoundly affected by their plight."

MISSING: Police hold concerns for the welfare of Lanitza man Patrick Raymond Kear, 51, who was reported missing in May. NSW Police

Acting Superintendent Walters said it was hoped highlighting missing person cases throughout the week would generate new information that could help bring them home.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of people missing from the Clarence Valley or beyond is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Visit www.missingpersons.gov.au for more information.