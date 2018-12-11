Stingrays sit second on North Coast triathlon ladder

TRIATHLON: Clarence Valley Stingrays will head into the festive break in second spot on the North Coast Interclub Triathlon series following another round of strong results at the recent Kingscliff Triathlon.

The Stingrays is the team of Clarence Valley Triathlon Club members taking on the interclub series in its inaugural year.

While they sit eight points adrift of the Ballina Seahorses, the Stingrays will be confident of making up the ground when the series resumes at the Trial Bay Triathlon at South West Rocks on February10.

At Kingscliff, it was the experience of Clarence Valley Sports Awards masters sportsperson of the year Kim Elvery who proved her ability, taking out her second event of the triathlon season.

Swift Multisport Yamba coach Darren Adams also took out his second event of the season, while club young gun Kahli Seymour stepped up to clinch her first gold medal.

The Stingrays also competed well in the sprint distance events with podium finishes for Jay Adams, Tara Lennon and Cathy Ferguson.

The club will host its final club triathlon day for the year this Sunday with a Christmas breakfast to follow.