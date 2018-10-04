Stinky bounty a cure for broken heart, claims homesick Kiwi

Jayde Waereti Shirlene Parnell, 23, was caught with marijuana and a bong in her car during a traffic stop.

A SMELLY car led police to a find items in a woman's boot that would see her dragged before court.

In August, Jayde Waereti Shirlene Parnell, 23, was pulled by officers on Kiel Mountain Rd in relation to another offence.

While Parnell was giving officers her details, they smelt of marijuana coming from her car.

She told officers there was a bong in the backseat and weed in the glove box.

Police searched her boot and found a black backpack containing 110g of marijuana, scissors and a grinder.

Parnell admitted to police the items were hers and they were for personal use.

She pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to single counts of possessing dangerous drugs, anything used in the commission of a crime and utensils.

Lawyer Matthew Cooper told the court his client moved from New Zealand to Australia in 2006 and currently lived on her own.

Mr Cooper said Parnell suffered a number of injuries in an accident including a fractured back and brain injury and still lived with bladder and pelvic issues.

She has received a personal injury claim which gets paid to her in increments.

Mr Cooper said Parnell recently started smoking marijuana at night when she missed her overseas family.

Magistrate Rod Madsen rejected Mr Cooper's submission for a good behaviour bond and instead fined Parnell $400 for each offence with convictions recorded.