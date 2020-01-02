Menu
Yamba holiday-maker Belinda Burke loves swimming in the Yamba rock pool but a horrid stench has kept her at bay recently.
Stinky situation at Yamba rock pool

Kathryn Lewis
by
2nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A "PUTRID" stench wafting from Yamba rock pool has sent one regular swimmer elsewhere for a refreshing  morning dip.

For 50 years Belinda Burke has spent  summer at her Yamba holiday home to escape Melbourne's temperamental weather but was last week met with a horrific odour at her favourite place to swim,  something she said had been an issue on and off for years and she had written to Clarence Valley Council about it.

"When it's clean and beautiful there is nowhere better to be swimming," she said.

"We came up on December 15 and the pool stank. The smell was revolting all over Main Beach and up over the hill. When it's bad your bathers stink."

She said a few days later the pool was cleaned and with it went the horrid odour. Throughout the busy Christmas and New Year period the pool was enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, with adults and kids seen basking in the saltwater bath. 

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the pool had been cleaned just before Christmas and said he hadn't been alerted to any resident complaints about the issue.

He said the nature of the ocean tide meant there was a "natural process" of cleaning and seaweed and other things would inevitably be washed into the pool as high  tide came in.

The pool is regularly cleaned by council and Mr Lindsay noted it was very difficult to close the pool during what has been a very busy summer holiday period.

Ms Burke is not alone in  taking offence to at the  times stinky situation, she said several morning swimmers had also relocated to Whiting Beach.   

