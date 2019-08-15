Stirling effort to claim Yamba Pro-Am

TEEING OFF: Jarrod Stirling finished at 8-under par to claim a two-shot victory at the Yamba Pro-Am.

GOLF: Hitting form at the right time, Jarrod Stirling has ended up top of the pile in Yamba.

Jarrod Stirling won the 15th annual Yamba Pro-Am by two shots on Sunday, taking home the $22,000 in prize money in the process.

Stirling carded a second consecutive round of 68 to finish at 8 under par after coming from behind to beat two-time Pro-Am winner, Brett Rankin, who jumped out to an early lead heading to the back nine.

But it was a solid back nine of 34 which helped Stirling to get over the line.

Stirling won the Redcliffe Pro-Am last month and was happy to find form at a good time of the year.

"We have a big stretch of events at the moment,” he said.

"I am heading to China next week before with the PGA Tour of Australasia events over the coming months so it is great to build some confidence at the right time of the season,”

"I got off to a fair start today though still found myself behind going to the back nine and therefore I knew I had to keep making birdies to be in with a chance.”

It was a tough finish for early leader Rankin, who previously won this event in 2014 and 2015 and indicated the good vibes of previous years were certainly there.

"If I could take the Yamba golf course with me everywhere, I would. I love the layout, it is always in good condition and the hospitality is second to none,” said Rankin.

It wasn't all bad news for the Queenslander as he took out the Casino Pro-Am on Monday, being declared joint winner with Max McCardle after firing a 6-under par 64 to finish two shots clear of the field.

"I've played here a number of times and I think this is an advantage, it's a great layout,” said Rankin.

"It's important to keep the ball below the hole on these quick greens, course management really comes into play,” he said.

"The highlight of my round was the eagle on the 499m, par 5, 14th hole, my second shot found the green, I then rolled the putt in from 15 feet,” Rankin said.